WASHINGTON — The nation’s largest labor union has lined up behind Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

The National Education Association on Saturday endorsed the former vice president for the Democratic nomination over his last remaining primary rival, Bernie Sanders.

The NEA’s board of directors chose Biden following a recommendation from the organization’s political action committee board, following months of surveying the organizations 3 million members and multipole presidential candidate forums held around the country.

NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia called Biden a “tireless advocate for public education” and “the partner that students and educators need now in the White House.”

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

AP