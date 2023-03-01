Jeremy Renner shares positive update after horrific snowplow accident

The star was hospitalized for more than two weeks with blunt chest trauma and other injuries that put him in the ICU.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Actor Jeremy Renner said Monday night that he is home from the hospital after a serious snow vehicle accident on New Year's Day.

According to 911 logs obtained by CNN and Fox News, Renner was "crushed" by his own snow tractor on a private mountain road near his home in Lake Tahoe. He was flown by medical helicopter to a Reno hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Renner, who stars in the Paramount+ series "Mayor of Kingstown," tweeted that he was out of the hospital and watched the show's Season 2 premiere: "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home."

Renner didn't share the exact day he was released from the hospital, but the new episode premiered Sunday. He also shared a photo of snowy roads to his temporary Instagram story Monday night: "It's a rough ride over the pass. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe."

Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home 🙏❤️🙏 — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 17, 2023

The accident happened after Renner had just towed a vehicle driven by a family member from more than 3 feet of snow, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said earlier this month. When Renner climbed out of the snow tractor to speak to the family member, the seven-ton vehicle "started to roll."

"In an effort to stop (it), Mr. Renner attempts to climb back into the driver's seat. It's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over," Balaam said.

A publicist for the actor said Jan. 2 that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and remained in the intensive care unit following surgery. According to the 911 logs, Renner had extreme difficulty breathing and "the right side of his chest" was described as "collapsed."

Renner scored back-to-back Oscar nominations for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” His portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in 2009′s “The Hurt Locker” helped turn him into a household name.

“The Avengers” in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s grand storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in several sequels and getting its own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”