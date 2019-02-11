Iran has come out with some new murals painted on exterior walls of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran ahead of the 40th anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the embassy.

People walk past a satirical drawing of Statue of Liberty after new anti-U.S. murals on the walls of former U.S. embassy unveiled in a ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Anti-U.S. works of graphics is the main theme of the wall murals painted by a team of artists ahead of the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. diplomatic post by revolutionary students. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Among the paintings is a depiction of the Statue of Liberty with a cut-off arm and the shooting down of a U.S. drone, which is illustrated with bats flying out of it. They can be seen by drivers and pedestrians passing by.

A woman walks past a new anti-U.S. mural on the wall of former U.S. embassy portraying the interception of Global Hawk US drone by Iran in Persian Gulf, after an unveiling ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Anti-U.S. works of graphics is the main theme of the wall murals painted by a team of artists ahead of the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. diplomatic post by revolutionary students. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Iran will commemorate the 40th anniversary of the U.S. Embassy takeover on Monday by staging a rally in front of the compound.

Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami, center, stepping on the American flag as he arrives at a ceremony to unveil new anti-U.S. murals painted on the walls of former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Anti-U.S. works of graphics is the main theme of the wall murals painted by a team of artists ahead of the 40th anniversary of the takeover of the U.S. diplomatic post by revolutionary students. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The embassy in downtown Tehran remains frozen in time since 1979, when revolutionary students took over the compound after Washington allowed ousted Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi to leave the country and travel to the U.S. for medical treatment.