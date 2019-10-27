KNOXVILLE, Iowa — A woman is dead following an explosion during a gender-reveal announcement in Marion County Saturday.

Deputies were called to a home in the 2000 block of 180th Place in rural Knoxville just after 4:00 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 56-year-old woman dead at the scene.

They said a gender reveal announcement resulted in the explosion, which caused a flying piece of debris to strike the victim.

Among those taking part in the investigation is the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

This is a developing story.