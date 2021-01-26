Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S.

Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn on Tuesday, but it is unclear if that is the issue responsible for the outage causing issues across the northeastern U.S.

Users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread internet outages Tuesday.

Verizon reported a fiber cut in Brooklyn via Twitter, although it's not clear if that issue is responsible for the entire outage. The internet service provider didn't have any estimate when the problem spot would be fixed.

People posting on Twitter reported having issues connecting with various online services from Washington to Boston, a broad swath that includes key U.S. government services, as well as major financial companies such as Fidelity Investments.

According to DownDetector and user reports on Twitter, the problem is affecting internet and cloud providers as well as a number of Google services, Facebook and other major sites.

