Tris Pharma, Inc. is expanding its recall of infants’ ibuprofen to include three additional lots of Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL.

The New Jersey-based pharmaceutical company originally recalled the liquid infant ibuprofen in November 2018 due to a higher concentration of ibuprofen than advertised.

According to the recall, some of the lots have been found to contain Ibuprofen as high as 10% above the limit. So far there has no been reported incidents related to the recall.

The FDA says that the company has already arranged a return of the recalled product from retailers and distributors.

The recall includes the following lots:

CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 0.5 oz. bottle

Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottle

CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 mL, in 1.0 oz. bottle

Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle

Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle

Equate: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle

CVS Health: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle

Family Wellness: Ibuprofen Oral Suspension Drops, USP, 50 mg per 1.25 ml, in 0.5 oz. bottle

Tris Pharma, Inc. urges consumers to call their customer service line with any questions at 732-940-0358 or email micc_tris@vigilarebp.com