How to find a food bank in your area

If you are having difficulty affording food for you or your family during these difficult times, here are some resources that could help.

Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could cause the number of people experiencing acute hunger globally to nearly double, according to the United Nations' World Food Programme.

In the U.S., more than 40 million Americans reported food insecurity last year, and the numbers are rising during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you are experiencing financial hardships and finding it difficult to purchase nutritious food for you or your family, there are resources available in your community.

There are more than 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries across the U.S. that serve both take-home groceries as well as full meals. Many sites are also offering drive-through services to to promote social distancing.

You can find your local food bank or pantry by checking feedingamerica.org or foodpantries.org. You can search by state, county, or home address.

There are also hundreds of meal prep and food kitchens available that serve full meals near you. Many local restaurants are adding their services by donating meals too. The Salvation Army and the national homeless shelter directory are great resources to find meals in your area.

Finally, the US government has short and long term food assistance programs that are readily available. You can find out more information here. Or if you are hungry now you can call 1-866-3-HUNGRY, with service in both English and Spanish.