How to help those impacted by the Hawaii wildfires

KING 5 has launched its Northwest Response, a partnership between the American Red Cross and US Bank to help people affected by the Hawaii wildfires.

SEATTLE — Destructive wildfires on the island of Maui in Hawaii have forced the evacuation of thousands of residents, becoming one of the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.

Three devastating wildfires have been burning on the island since Tuesday, including one that destroyed much of Lahaina, a historic tourist town.

Maui County said Wednesday that more than 50 people had died, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and laid waste to the town of Paradise. The death toll could continue to climb as rescuers Wednesday reached parts of the island that had been unreachable due to ongoing fires or obstructions.

As the wildfires continue to rip through the island, an outpouring of support from across the world has many people wondering how they too can help.

Here are some organizations that are helping those in need:

Northwest Response

if you would like to help those affected by the fires in Hawaii, please consider donating to Northwest Response and the American Red Cross.

Disaster workers with the American Red Cross are on the ground, opening shelters and providing evacuees with a safe place to stay.

You can donate online or in person at any US Bank location in Washington and Oregon.

Hawai'i Food Bank

The Hawai’i Food Bank has setup an online donation page to support Maui’s relief efforts.

Maui Strong Fund

The Hawai'i Community Foundation has created the Maui Strong Fund to support affected communities by providing resources for response and recovery.

Hawaii Salvation Army

The Salvation Army's Hawaii and Pacific Islands Division is helping feed those who have evacuated and are staying at shelters around the island.

Maui Humane Society

The Maui Humane Society is anticipating an "inundation of hundreds of animals" injured and lost during evacuations.

The Humane Society is asking for donations to allow it to perform medical procedures and purchase supplies.

The donation page can be found on the Humane Society's website: https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/