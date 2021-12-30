Colorado governor reduces sentence for Houston truck driver involved in deadly crash to 10 years

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis used his power to change the sentence after Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency.

DENVER — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis reduced the sentence for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the Houston truck driver who was convicted in the 2019 I-70 crash that killed four people.

Polis used his power to change that sentence after Aguilera-Mederos applied for clemency. The governor reduced Aguilera-Mederos' sentence to 10 years.

Duane Bailey, a family member of one of the victims, confirmed to KUSA that their family had a Zoom call with the governor Thursday. He told them the sentence will be 10 years to "correct the injustice of the first sentence."

Earlier this month, Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. He was found guilty of 27 charges, including four counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Prosecutors introduced evidence throughout the trial to prove that the crash was not an accident, but the result of a series of bad decisions.

"All day long, he was seen driving above the speed limit. His brakes on Berthoud Pass were already smoking and hot," Duane Bailey said last week. His brother William was one of the four killed in the crash.

"Yes, they failed, but they failed because of his actions. They didn't fail because of a mechanical failure," Bailey said.

A court hearing was set for Jan. 13 for the judge in the case to reconsider the sentence. The request was made by the district attorney.

Because of the governor's actions, that hearing is likely moot.