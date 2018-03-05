House Speaker Paul Ryan reversed his decision to oust House chaplain Patrick Conroy on Thursday after Conroy challenged his forced resignation and essentially dared Ryan to fire him.

Conroy decided to fight Ryan’s move to oust him – telling the Republican leader on Thursday he wanted to retract the resignation letter he submitted at Ryan’s direction last month.

“I have never been disciplined, nor reprimanded, nor have I ever heard a complaint about my ministry during my time as House chaplain,” Conroy wrote in a letter to Ryan. “It is my desire to continue to serve as House chaplain in this 115th United States Congress and beyond …”

Hours after Conroy's letter became public, Ryan said he accepted Conroy’s retraction and "decided that he will remain in his position as Chaplain of the House." The Wisconsin GOP leader defended his original decision, saying it "was made in what I believed to be the best interest of this institution."

Ryan asked Conroy to resign in mid-April — a move that has sparked a backlash in both parties and across religious lines among lawmakers who felt blindsided by the House speaker’s decision and felt Conroy was treated unfairly.

Conroy, in his letter on Thursday, said that Ryan never spoke with him directly about his ouster. He said Ryan dispatched his chief of staff, Jonathan Burks, to inform him of the firing.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) answers questions from children who joined their parents for 'Take Your Child To Work' day during his weekly news conference on April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Edelman, Getty Images)

When Conroy asked why, “Mr. Burks mentioned dismissively something like ‘maybe it’s time that we had a chaplain that wasn’t a Catholic,’” Conroy stated in the letter.

Conroy said Burks also mentioned a prayer Conroy had delivered in November, as Republicans were preparing to vote on their tax cut bill, that urged lawmakers not to create “winners and losers” and keep in mind those who “continue to struggle.”

Conroy said he initially felt he had “little choice to resign,” but he has now reconsidered – especially in light of comments Ryan made last week saying he fired the chaplain because “a number of our members felt like the pastoral services were not being adequately served, or offered."

Conroy said that’s not what Burks told him in April and he essentially dared Ryan to fire him.

“I do not wish to have my ‘resignation’ be construed as a ‘constructive termination,'” Conroy wrote. “You may wish to outright ‘fire’ me, if you have the authority to do so, but should you wish to terminate my services, it will be without my offer of resignation.”

For the House chaplain to push back so publicly against the House speaker was remarkable. And it represented an escalation in a fight that Ryan's office had probably hoped would peter out.

"My personal sense is this was a fight not worth having from Paul Ryan's standpoint," said Matthew Wilson, a professor of political science at Southern Methodist University and an expert on religion and politics.

