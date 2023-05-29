Reports: Several injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida

A live web cam showed people running away and seeking cover after a reported shooting on Memorial Day near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

According to CBS Miami and the Miami Herald, several people were injured in the shooting Monday evening near the beach in Hollywood, Florida. The severity of those injuries are unknown.

A live web cam from the City of Hollywood showed people running away and seeking cover around 6:41 p.m. Eastern at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

Videos posted on Twitter showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were injured or what their conditions were.

According to the webcam's description, the "historic Broadwalk is a 2.5 mile promenade lined with shops, restaurants and oceanfront hotels that runs along the beach in Hollywood, Florida."

A city spokeswoman told the Miami Herald the incident occurred on the 1200 block of North Broadwalk, near the Hollywood Beach Theatre.

Reports of a shooting this evening on Hollywood Beach. This is what a live cam saw at 6:41 PM



CBS says at least 7 people shot, per preliminary reports. Hollywood PD urging public to avoid area between Johnson and Garfield Street due to an investigation https://t.co/ezSkQWtjIv pic.twitter.com/UP1Xno5fL6 — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 30, 2023

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

Police asked everyone to avoid the area "due to an ongoing shooting investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.