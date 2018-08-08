August 8th marks the 10th year anniversary since the Opening Ceremonies of the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The 2008 games marked an incredible showing for the United States, winning 112 medals overall. The 31 venues which hosted the various events now stand in stark contrast to the gleaming architectural triumphs they were at their debut 10 years ago.

This is what the Olympic flag looked like in 2008:

Olympic logo

This is what the an Olympic gated logo looks like now:

July 25, 2018 shows a rusted logo on the fence of the canoeing and rowing venue built for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, in Beijing. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

This is what the volleyball venue looked like in 2008:

This is what it looks like now:

July 23, 2018 shows a faded Beijing 2008 sign in the grandstand of the beach volleyball stadium built for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, in Beijing.(Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

July 23, 2018 shows a plant growing in the beach volleyball stadium built for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, in Beijing. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

This is what the whitewater kayaking venue looked like in 2008:

This is what is looks like now:

July 25, 2018 shows the whitewater kayaking stadium built for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, in Beijing. - A decade after Beijing hosted the 2008 Olympics (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

July 25, 2018 shows the whitewater kayaking stadium built for the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, in Beijing. (Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)

