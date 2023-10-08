Attack on Israel prompts Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestine rallies in D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced increased patrolling at synagogues, places of worship and embassies in the District.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Supporters of Israel and Palestine held competing rallies in D.C. on Sunday over the conflict in Israel.

The Israeli community from across the DMV region gathered outside the Embassy of Israel as they grapple with the horrific details of the organized assault by Hamas. Many of them said they still have not accounted for all their loved ones in Israel.

"The Jewish community is my life. Israel is my life. And even amidst all the sadness its very reassuring to see Jewish people and our allies coming together to help us because this is a very, very dark time," George Washington University student Elijah told WUSA9.

Israeli-American advocate Yuval David was emotional as he talked about the graphic videos that have surfaced on social media showing the violent attacks. He said some of his friends were among the hundreds that have been killed.

"I want Americans to stand in solidarity. If you truly believe in civil rights, in social justice. If you are a justice warrior, you must stand up for civilians who are living openly and freely," David said.

In front of the White House another group held a peaceful rally in support of the Palestinian people. Some of the demonstrators were confronted by Pro-Israel supporters.

"We are not condoning the violence in Israel. We're just looking for peace for both sides, and we are looking to end the genocide and apartheid," demonstrator Kyra Blount told WUSA9.

Among the attendees was Majd Daka who said her father is currently in Gaza and that his life is in danger. Daka said she is also praying for peace, but that she will continue protesting to make her message clear.

"I am not going to recognize a stealer as an entity, this is our message," she said.

In a statement posted on the social media platform X, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced increased security at places of worship and embassies.

"We join those around the world in calling for peace, condemning the tragic attack on Israel. We stand with the Israeli people as well as our Jewish community here in DC, having stepped up patrol at our synagogues, houses of worship and embassies. We pray for an end to this bloodshed," Bowser said.