Grammys 2021 ceremony postponed because of worries over COVID-19

Organizers of The 2021 Grammy Awards are looking at a possible March air date.

The 2021 Grammys have been postponed over concern about the COVID-19 pandemic and general uncertainty about safety going into 2021.

The Recording Academy told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the annual show would shift from its original Jan. 31 broadcast to a later date in March.

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles at the Staples Center. Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths and has had 40% of the deaths in California. It is the third state to reach the 25,000 death count.

An average of six people die every hour from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County, which has a quarter of the state’s 40 million residents. County health officials fear the incoming Christmas and New Year’s surge.

As was previously reported, 2021 Grammy nominations were led by Beyoncé who has picked up at least 9 nominations so far. The original host of the show was set to be Trevor Noah, but it's unclear if Noah will still host the show after this postponement.