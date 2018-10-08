A Mississippi woman has filed a federal lawsuit claiming that Goldfish crackers gave her salmonella poisoning.

Bailey Finch, 26, said she ate Goldfish Flavor Blasted Extra Cheddar crackers on July 19 and had no idea the product might be contaminated with salmonella, according to a release from Cory Watson Attorneys.

After suffering severe stomach issues, she had to be hospitalized for four days to treat "severe complications caused by the salmonella."

Pepperidge Farm announced on July 23 that it was voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because there was a chance the whey powder used in the seasonings were contaminated with salmonella.

Attorney Bobby LeMoine, of Cory Watson Attorneys, said in a statement that Pepperidge Farm failed in its duty to ensure the food they make is safe to eat and "as a result, our client almost lost her life."

“There is no excuse that can justify the conduct of Pepperidge Farm in releasing 3.3 million packages of poison Goldfish into the market. The purpose of the suit is to not only hold the defendants accountable, but to make sure all other food manufacturers know that the public will not stand for this any longer,” LeMoine said.

The lawsuit names Pepperidge Farm and their ingredient manufacturer Associated Milk Producers, Inc., as defendants. It is believed to be the first lawsuit related to the Goldfish salmonella recall.

Finch is seeking reimbursement for medical expenses, emotional distress, mental and physical pain, lost wages and future medical expenses.

