The Golden Globe Awards, honoring the best in film and TV, is the first entertainment awards show of 2019. It offers a preview of who could win big throughout the months-long awards season and at the Oscars.

The 76th annual Golden Globes aired live on Jan. 6. Here is a list of the winners (in bold) and nominees. This story will be updated throughout the show:

Movies

Drama

"Black Panther"

''BlacKkKlansman"

''Bohemian Rhapsody" -- WINNER

''If Beale Street Could Talk"

''A Star Is Born"

Comedy or Musical

"Crazy Rich Asians"

''The Favourite"

"Green Book" -- WINNER

''Mary Poppins Returns"

''Vice"

Director

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma" -- WINNER

Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Spike Lee, "BlackKklansman"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Actress in a drama

Glenn Close, "The Wife" -- WINNER

Lady Gaga, "A Star is Born"

Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"

Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"

Actor in a drama

Bradley Cooper, "A Star is Born"

Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"

Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody" -- WINNER

John David Washington, "BlackKklansman"

Actress in a comedy or musical

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" -- WINNER

Elsie Fisher, "Eigth Grade"

Charlize Theron, "Tully"

Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"

PHOTOS: Memorable moments at 2019 Golden Globes Carol Burnett accepts the Carol Burnett TV Achievement Award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rami Malek from “Bohemian Rhapsody” accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Graham King accepts the Best Motion Picture – Drama award for “Bohemian Rhapsody” speak onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Jeff Bridges accepts the Cecil B. Demille Award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Glenn Close from “The Wife” accepts the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Bill Murray speaks onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Presenters Emily Blunt and Dick Van Dyke speak onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Olivia Colman from “The Favourite” accepts the Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Rachel Brosnahan from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Alfonso Cuaron of “Roma” accepts the Best Screenplay – Motion Picture award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Darren Criss from “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 06, 2019. Christian Bale from “Vice” accepts the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Patricia Clarkson from “Sharp Objects” accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Sandra Oh from “Killing Eve” accept the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Mahershala Ali from “Green Book” accepts the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Regina King from “If Beale Street Could Talk” accepts the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Presenters Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan speak onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Justin Hurwitz from “First Man” accepts the Best Original Score - Motion Picture award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Presenters Ben Stiller and Jamie Lee Curtis speak onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Patricia Arquette from “Escape at Dannemora” accepts the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 06, 2019. Presenters Taraji P. Henson and Gina Rodriguez speak onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Phil Lord from the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” accepts the Best Motion Picture – Animated award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Michael Douglas from the “The Kominsky Method” accepts the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Presenters Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga speak onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh speak onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actor in a comedy or musical

Christian Bale, "Vice" -- WINNER

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"

Robert Redford, "The Old Man & The Gun"

John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"

Supporting actress

Amy Adams, "Vice"

Claire Foy, "First Man"

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk" -- WINNER

Emma Stone, "The Favourite"

Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"

Supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book" -- WINNER

Timothee Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"

Adam Driver, "BlackKklansman"

Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

Sam Rockwell, "Vice"

Foreign language

“Capernaum,” Lebanon

“Girl,” Belgium

“Never Look Away,” Germany

“Roma,” Mexico -- WINNER

“Shoplifters,” Japan

Animated film

“Incredibles 2”

“Isle of Dogs”

“Mirai”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” -- WINNER

Screenplay

Alfonso Cuaron, "Roma"

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"

Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Adam McKay, "Vice"

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book" -- WINNER

Original score

Marco Beltrami, "A Quiet Place"

Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"

Ludwig Goransson, "Black Panther"

Justin Hurwitz, "First Man" -- WINNER

Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"

Original Song

"All the Stars," "Black Panther"

"Girl in the Movies," "Dumplin'"

"Requiem for A Private War," "A Private War"

"Revelation," "Boy Erased"

"Shallow," "A Star Is Born" -- WINNER

Television

Drama

"The Americans" -- WINNER

''Bodyguard"

''Homecoming"

''Killing Eve"

''Pose"

Musical or comedy

"Barry"

"The Good Place"

"Kidding"

"The Kominsky Method" -- WINNER

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Movie or limited series

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" -- WINNER

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Sharp Objects"

"A Very English Scandal"

PHOTOS: 2019 Golden Globes red carpet Host and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama 'for Killing Eve' nominee Sandra Oh arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for 'A Star is Born' nominee Lady Gaga arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (FromR) Actress Lupita Nyong'o, Actor Michael B. Jordan and Actress Danai Gurira arrive for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for 'The Handmaid's Tale' nominee Elisabeth Moss arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Actor Ben Stiller (R) and his daughter Ella Olivia Stiller arrive for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Halle Berry attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for 'The Favourite' nominee Emma Stone arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Rami Malek attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for 'The Favourite' nominee Rachel Weisz arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Lupita Nyong'o attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Claire Foy attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama for 'Pose' nominee Billy Porter arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Maya Rudolph attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Nicole Kidman (L) and Keith Urban attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Anne Hathaway attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Amber Heard attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Patricia Clarkson attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama for 'Homecoming' nominee Julia Roberts arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Janelle Monae attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Nicholas Hoult (L) and Olivia Colman attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Spike Lee attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Kristen Bell attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. US actress Alyssa Milano arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Julianne Moore attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Melissa McCarthy attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Bradley Cooper attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Debra Messing attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for 'Crazy Rich Asians' nominee Constance Wu arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Thandie Newton attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Taraji P. Henson attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Chrissy Metz attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Hosts Sandra Oh (L) and Andy Samberg attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Heidi Klum attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Octavia Spencer attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Connie Britton attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Penélope Cruz attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Terry Crews attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Gina Rodriguez attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Richard Gere attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Sofia Carson attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. US actress Lucy Liu arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Carol Burnett attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Linda Cardellini attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Adams attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. US actress Regina King arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Rachel Brosnahan attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Actress Dakota Fanning arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Jameela Jamil attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (L-R) Ken Jeong and Tran Jeong attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Dominique Jackson attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for 'At Eternity's Gate' nominee Willem Dafoe arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Yvette Nicole Brown attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Idris Elba attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Camilla Belle attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. English actress Jodie Comer arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Tony Shalhoub attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Laura Harrier attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. English actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Desmond Child attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Kiki Layne attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Kristin dos Santos attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Canadian actress Holly Taylor arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. US actor William Jackson Harper arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. US radio personality Ryan Seacrest arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Host and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama 'for Killing Eve' nominee Sandra Oh arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Actress in a drama

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" -- WINNER

Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Actor in a drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Stephan James, "Homecoming"

Richard Madden, "Bodyguard" -- WINNER

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Actress in a musical or comedy

Kristen Bell "The Good Place"

Candice Bergen "Murphy Brown"

Alison Brie, "GLOW"

Rachel Brosnahan "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" -- WINNER

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Actor in a musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, "Who Is America"

Jim Carrey "Kidding"

Michael Douglas "The Kominsky Method" -- WINNER

Donald Glover "Atlanta"

Bill Hader "Barry"

Actress in a movie or limited series

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"

Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora" -- WINNER

Connie Britton, "Dirty John"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Actor in a movie or limited series

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Daniel Bruhl, "The Alienist"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" -- WINNER

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Hugh Grant, "A very English Scandal"

Supporting actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects" -- WINNER

Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal" -- WINNER

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Other awards

Carol Burnett Award: Carol Burnett

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Jeff Bridges