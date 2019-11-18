FRESNO, Calif — Police say at least nine people were shot at party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting,” local media report.

Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley says the shooting took place about 6 p.m. Sunday on the city’s southeast side.

Dooley says there was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game.

“Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire," Dooley said.

Dooley tells the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard.

There’s not an exact number on the people who died.

The TV stations report that others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition.

No suspect is in custody.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said it was sending a team to investigate.

It was at least the second fatal gun attack Sunday in southeast Fresno. A man in his 20s was shot to death early Sunday at a home in another part of the city. Police have not said whether the incidents could be connected.