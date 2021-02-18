Former US Senator Bob Dole diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

Bob Dole served as U.S. Senator in Kansas from 1969 to 1996, where he served part of that time as the Senate Majority Leader.

WASHINGTON — Bob Dole, the former longtime senator of Kansas and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, announced on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

In a tweet, Dole, 97, said he will begin treatment on Monday.

"While I certainly have some hurdles ahead," Dole continued. "I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own."

Dole served as U.S. Senator from 1969 to 1996, where he served part of that time as Senate Majority Leader. He was the GOP presidential nominee in 1996, but he lost to Bill Clinton.

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

Dole is married to former cabinet member and former U.S. Senator Elizabeth Hanford Dole of North Carolina. Her foundation released a statement on Twitter saying he will face the challenge ahead with his "characteristic strength, optimism, & clever wit."