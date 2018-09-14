It was a moment of peace during a day of devastation.

Firefighters and rescue crews in Wilmington, North Carolina stopped to pray outside the house where a fallen tree killed a mother and her 8-month-old baby.

Firefighters and rescue crews pray in front of a home after removing a resident trapped inside during Hurricane Florence in Wilmington, North Carolina on Sept. 14, 2018. (Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Alex Wroblewski/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The two, along with the father, were trapped for several hours as firefighters tried to rescue them.

The "intense rescue effort" included firefighters and FEMA volunteers, and was made difficult due to the large size of the tree, according to Chief Jon Mason with the City of Wilmington Fire Department.

Firefighters used heavy lifting, air bags and saws in an attempt to free the family. Both bodies have now been recovered from the house.

The father was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. Officials did not know his condition as of 3:30 p.m. Friday.

The mother and baby are among five storm-related deaths.

WILMINGTON, NC - SEPTEMBER 14: Firefighters look into a home that a large tree fell on that has three people trapped after Hurricane Florence hit the area on September 14, 2018 in Wilmington, North Carolina. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

