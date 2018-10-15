WASHINGTON — A federal judge in California on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by former porn star Stormy Daniels alleging President Trump defamed her in a tweet.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, had filed the suit after Trump posted a tweet dismissing comments she had made in broadcast interviews.

U.S. District Court Judge S. James Otero indicated during arguments last month that he believed the tweet by Trump that named her appeared to be protected by the First Amendment.

Michael Avenatti, Daniels' attorney, filed an appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals shortly after Otero’s ruling.

After Daniels said in an interview that a man confronted her over her allegations of an affair with Trump, the president tweeted that the person who made the threats was a “non-existent man” and that her allegation was a “total con job.”

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

