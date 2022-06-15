Fauci, 81, tests positive for COVID-19

Fauci has been the face of the U.S.'s pandemic response since 2020.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Dr. Anthony Fauci, 81, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the National Institutes of Health said Wednesday.

Fauci is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice, the NIH said. He is currently isolating while working from home and has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other top government officials.

Fauci has been the face of the U.S.'s response to COVID-19 since 2020. He is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

The NIH said Fauci is following CDC guidelines and his doctor's advice.

Fauci's positive COVID test comes two days after U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra again tested positive for COVID-19, less than a month after he came down with virus symptoms while on a trip to Germany.

Becerra woke up with symptoms again Monday morning and tested positive afterward, spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said.

His symptoms are mild and he is isolating in Sacramento, California. Lovenheim said Becerra had been in California for a “personal commitment.”