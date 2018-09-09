Elton John joined the many voices mourning Mac Miller, who died Friday from a drug overdose.

Performing in Allentown, Pennsylvania for the first show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour Saturday night, John dedicated his performance of "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" to the late rapper.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to Mac Miller," he told the crowd. "Unbelievably, 26 years of age, and passed away yesterday. It's inconceivable that someone so young, and with so much talent, could do that. And I just would like to pass all of our love and best wishes to his loved ones, his family, his friends. And Mac, wherever you are, I hope you're happy now."

Elton John dedicates Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to Mac Miller: “Mac, wherever you are, I hope you’re happy now” 😢 pic.twitter.com/oJHNfVFqdz — Maeve McDermott (@maeve_mcdermott) September 9, 2018

John joins the many voices in music and Hollywood remembering Miller, including Miller's ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande, who shared a black-and-white photo of him on her Instagram Saturday night

John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is billed as his final outing before the singer retires from the road, kicking off Saturday in Allentown and running through September 2019.

