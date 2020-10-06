More patches of heavy rain are expected throughout the day, with the next anticipated around 9 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS — Sustained downpours during the Wednesday morning commute have caused multiple streets to flood around the city and prompted a flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service's flash flood warning for parts of Orleans and Jefferson parishes has now been extended until 10:45 a.m. Forecasters say Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain across the area.

Up to three inches of rain has fallen in some areas and the NWS said another two inches are possible.

According to Streetwise NOLA, which maps flooded streets reported around New Orleans, several dozens streets were at least partially covered with water as of 8:15 a.m.

Turn around, don't down when you see flooded roads.

The rain comes two days after Tropical Storm soaked the grounds around Southeast Louisiana and caused tidal flooding near lakes and rivers.

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans said they are responding to the rain and have all 99 drainage pumps available -- although they said earlier this week that residents had to prepare for flooding when dealing with the city's outdated drainage system.

PHOTOS: Downpours cause flooding across New Orleans 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

Today's Forecast

A cold front will move through today with scattered showers and storms until the early afternoon. Some could be strong with gusty winds and small hail. SPC has put the Mississippi coast and eastern Orleans and St. Tammany Parishes under a Marginal Risk (1 of 5) for severe weather today. Watch out for a few downpours too. Once the cold front moves through, we will not cool down, but the humidity will start to drop with plenty of sunshine. It will be a hot day, but the lower humidity will make it feel more comfortable. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90s. Tonight will be clear, cooler and much more comfortable. Lows north in the 60s and south in the 70s.

An area of high pressure will build over the Arklatex on Thursday and Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine with less humid air. It will be hot with highs around 90. Enjoy this break in the humidity!

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure slowly moves east of Louisiana on Saturday. We will be partly cloudy and hot, but still less humid with highs in the 90s. Another weak cold front will move through on Sunday. This will just bring us a reinforcing shot of less humid air. We will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. Make sure you get out and enjoy this less humid air! We know that it will be back soon and last into October.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.