Disney unveils new Pixar movie coming in 2021

Disney and Pixar are planning to take movie goers on a trip to the Italian Riviera next summer.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Walt Disney Studios has unveiled details about its next original Pixar film called "Luca."

Not too much has been revealed yet, but Disney said Thursday that the animated movie will "introduce a boy named Luca as he experiences an unforgettable summer in a seaside town on the Italian Riviera."

According to VARIETY, the Disney announcement came after word started to leak online that the company had filed a trademark application for the movie's title.

Pixar added that Luca will share his adventures with a newfound best friend, a sea monster from another world, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As part of Thursday's announcement, Disney also shared an image from the movie. "Luca" is directed by Enrico Casarosa and produced by Andrea Warren.

“This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it’s set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship," Casarosa said in a statement. "Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca.”

Casarosa previously directed the short "La Luna," which played in theater's before "Brave."

The film is scheduled to be released in theaters in the summer of 2021.

Pixar was supposed to release the original film "Soul" this summer, but it's been pushed back to Nov. 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.