Disney releases first 'Cruella' trailer starring Emma Stone

The trailer gives fans a glimpse at how Cruella de Vil became the infamous '101 Dalmatians' villain.

WASHINGTON — Disney released its first trailer Wednesday for "Cruella," a "101 Dalmatians" spinoff, starring actress Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.

Disney said the film features the rebellious early days of one of cinemas' most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil.

"Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021," reads the caption for the new minute and a half long trailer.

"From the very beginning, I realized just how the world different than everyone else," Stone says at the start of the trailer. "That didn't sit well with some people."

Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday released a teaser poster for the long-awaited live-action adaption of the animated classic.

The movie is set to be released on May 28, 2021.

"I, Tonya" filmmaker Craig Gillespie directed "Cruella." Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close served as executive producers for the film, according to Disney.

Fans got their first glimpse into the new movie in August 2019 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, with a photo of Emma Stone alongside costars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

Stone said in 2019 that the film has a "punk rock" vibe and is set in London in the 1970s, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Stone said she was inspired by Glenn Close, who portrayed Cruella in Disney's beloved live-action adaptation of "101 Dalmatians" in 1996. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap," she added she also "loved" the original animated movies "for a really long time."