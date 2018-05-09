he premiere of Part 1 of BET's "The Bobby Brown Story" had no shortage of sex, drugs and R&B.

The biopic, based on Brown's 2016 memoir, "Every Little Step," picks up where the network's New Edition 2017 miniseries left off in Brown's life: the mid-1980s, when the group's resident bad boy was kicked out of the group.

From details about his romances with Whitney Houston – and apparently, Janet Jackson – to death and drug use, the biopic gives viewers a gritty look at the "My Prerogative" performer.

These are the five craziest moments from the first part of the biopic:

Janet Jackson and Bobby Brown might have dated

What some viewed as a New Edition to the singer's love life caught the attention of Twitter, with the biopic alleging a romance with none other than Jackson

In one scene, Brown (Woody McClain) shows up to Jackson's (Cree Davis) house with a car wrapped in a bow. To his dismay, she tells him to keep things discreet, but the two later share a passionate night together in a hotel room.

"Hold up Janet Jackson and Bobby Brown," one person marveled. "never heard that one.. stop playing w me."

Hold up Janet Jackson and Bobby Brown 🤯 never heard that one.. stop playing w me #BobbyBownBET @Essence @BET pic.twitter.com/ArDpi82Q4s — Shawndrea Thomas (@ShawndreaThomas) September 5, 2018

"THE TEA IS HOT TODAY," another user posted, using caps to convey enthusiasm.

not janet jackson and bobby brown THE TEA IS HOT TODAY #BobbyBrownBET — bankroll grace (@gracefromthe6) September 5, 2018

What seemed to be a magazine cover of the two alleged lovers back in the day popped up on Twitter during the biopic.

A quick Google search likely would show that this is not the first mention of Jackson by Brown. In his book, Brown writes of throwing the "All for You" artist out of his hotel room after being intimate, a scene he tweeted lay "on the cutting room floor." Brown told Us Weekly in a 2016 interview that Jackson "loved me but wasn’t in love with me” and that she told him, “My father won’t allow me to be with a black man,” which the movie alluded to.

Brown shared what the alleged split meant to him while appearing on Steve Harvey's talk show.

"It was a big heartache for me, I can tell you that," said Brown. "I had a real crush on her. I was absolutely head over heels for her."

USA TODAY has reached out to Jackson's reps for comment.

He got Whitney Houston pregnant at the same time as someone else

The biopic chronicles the good, the bad and the ugly parts of Brown's romance with Whitney Houston (Gabrielle Dennis). Despite seemingly head-over-heels in love with Houston, Brown sleeps with the mother of one of his children, Kim Ward, just days before he proposes to the "I Will Always Love You" singer. Turns out, that one-night stand resulted in Ward's pregnancy with Brown's son Bobby Jr. – at the same time Brown got Houston pregnant.

Houston was upset when she found out the news, slapping Brown and crying in the biopic. However, the movie later shows Brown rushing to the set of Houston's film "The Bodyguard" to console her when she loses the baby mid-pregnancy.

There was a romance between Houston and friend Robyn Crawford

The biopic alludes that Houston had a romantic relationship with close friend Robyn Crawford (Yvonne Senat Jones). Crawford is in the background while Houston's relationship with Brown blossoms, but there are hints that the confidante is a little more than just a friend.

Things between Brown and Crawford also seemed to get physical, with him throwing a plate of food and yelling at her to get out of his house when the two exchanged barbs.

Although Crawford has never publicly commented on the alleged romance, Houston's family and friends told People that they believed the rumors were true.

Brown witnessed two killings

The movie wastes no time showing all the death that Brown sees in his life, beginning with Brown seeing his childhood best friend being stabbed to death after a fistfight escalated to include a knife.

In Brown's adult years, a night out turned tragic when Brown's sister's fiancé was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. The biopic makes it seem like the flying bullets were intended for Brown, who walked away with no major injuries.

Brown and his mother both sold drugs

Early in the biopic, Brown's mother Carole (Sandi McCree) confronts him when she finds out he is selling drugs after leaving New Edition, telling him that his family worked hard and gave up everything so that his life would turn out differently. Brown turns the tables on his mother, however, when he tells her that he knows that she used to sell drugs.

Part 2 of "The Bobby Brown Story" is set to air Wednesday night on BET at 9 EDT/PT after an encore performance of Part 1(6:30 EDT/PDT).

