SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The Democratic National Committee announced on Saturday the list of qualifications for the last 2020 Democratic Party presidential debate in February.

The 10th debate is expected to take place on Feb. 25 before Super Tuesday in Charleston, South Carolina, a few days before the state's primary.

ABC News reports the candidates have two ways to secure a spot. One way is by receiving one pledged delegate to the Democratic National Convention from one of the three preceding early states: Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada. The other option is scoring 10% in four polls approved by the Democratic National Committee, or 12% in two approved South Carolina polls.

News outlets like Politico and The Hill claim the qualifying polls must be released between Feb. 4 and Feb. 24.

The debate qualifications are similar to the Feb. 19 Nevada debate threshold.

The debate will be co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, along with Twitter.

CBS News said based on the pledged delegates awarded from the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have already qualified for the debate.

The moderators for the event haven't been announced.

The DNC announced on Friday that the 11th debate will be hosted by CNN and Univision in Pheonix, Arizona on March 15.

