The anti-gay comments Daniel Murphy made in 2015were taken into consideration when the Chicago Cubs decided to acquire the second baseman from the Washington Nationals last week.

Addressing the issue for the first time, Cubs co-owner Laura Ricketts said Sunday in a series of tweets there were "thoughtful conversations" involving the front office, ownership and MLB Ambassador for Inclusion, Billy Bean, before the trade was made.

Ricketts, who is openly gay, said the discussions took place "precisely because of the Cubs' sensitivities on the matter," and as a result, she was in favor of the trade.

Since several people have asked...yes, I was consulted prior to the Daniel Murphy trade. There were several thoughtful conversations among Cubs executives, my brothers and me, as well as with Billy Bean, MLB’s Ambassador for Inclusion and the subject of Daniel’s 2015 comments. — Laura Ricketts (@LMRicketts) August 26, 2018

Murphy is a devout Christian, who when asked about Bean in 2015 said: "I disagree with his lifestyle."

However, he also added, "That doesn't mean I can't still invest in him and get to know him."

Ricketts said Bean and Murphy have since developed a friendship -- and that Bean was "very positive and encouraging" as the trade talks progressed.

The Cubs faced criticism two years ago for another late-season addition when they acquired closer Aroldis Chapman -- who had received a 30-game domestic violence suspension. Murphy was not disciplined for his comments in 2015.

In his first four games with the Cubs, Murphy has gone 7-for-19 (.368) at the plate with two home runs, five RBI and four runs scored.

