A Bridgeport, Connecticut woman was seriously hurt after lighting a stick of dynamite she thought was a candle, police said.

According to Fox61 in Connecticut, the family planned to visit Home Depot to buy emergency lighting after a thunderstorm knocked out power in their home, police said.

The family later recalled when they purchased their house two years ago, the previous owners left what they thought were candles in the basement.

WABC reports it was actually a quarter stick of dynamite. The victim, a 30-year-old woman, suffered severe injuries to her hands, and could lose some of her fingers.

"They brought them upstairs," Bridgeport Fire Chief Richard Thode told WABC. "There were two. She lit one, went to move it, and it exploded."

The woman also suffered injuries to her face. Her husband and two children ages 2 and 11 were home, but not injured, reports WABC.

According to NBC Connecticut, authorities searched the home and found another device which was removed from the home and later detonated. Houses nearby were also evacuated as a precaution.

