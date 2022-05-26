Home that inspired 'The Conjuring' sells for more than $1.5 million

The 18th century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price.

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. — The Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” has been sold to a Boston developer who plans to keep it open to the public.

The 18th century home in Burrillville sold for $1.525 million on Thursday, far higher than the $1.2 million asking price.

“This purchase is personal for me,” buyer Jacqueline Nuñez, owner of WonderGroup LLC, told The Boston Globe. “It’s not a real estate development. It’s around my own beliefs.”

Nuñez and the couple who sold the home, Cory and Jennifer Heinzen, jointly announced the sale on Facebook.

Nuñez plans to continue the paranormal business the Heinzens started. Guests will be able to continue the nightly paranormal investigations, day tours will resume and there will be livestreamed events. The Heinzens, who bought the home in 2019, will remain involved.

"Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s," the agency said. "To this day, countless happenings have been reported."

The movie wasn't filmed at the home, but was based on the experiences of the Perron family that lived there in the 1970s.

The home last sold in 2019 for $439,000 to a family who described themselves as paranormal investigators and hosted events at the site and rented rooms overnight for people eager for a scare.

Before that, the previous owners didn't complain about ghosts, but about fans of the movie who showed up at all hours and trespassed on the property.

Nuñez said she is not afraid of the house.