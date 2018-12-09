Evacuation orders have been issued for more than a million people on the East Coast as Hurricane Florence and its Category 4 winds are set to hit the area later this week.

As a result, college football games from Virginia to Florida have already been moved, rescheduled or canceled.

Here's the latest update (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. (​Note: This game has been moved up from its previously-scheduled Saturday kickoff. The university closed campus Tuesday morning and will remain closed at least through the end of the week.)

Thursday, Sept. 13

Boston College at Wake Forest, 5:30 p.m. (Note: This game has been moved up two hours from its previously-scheduled 7:30 kickoff time.)

Robert Morris at James Madison, 7 p.m. (Note: Game was originally schedule for Saturday and moved to ensure it could be played.)

Saturday, Sept. 15

Georgia Southern at No. 2 Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

No. 13 LSU at No. 7 Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at No. 11 Virginia Tech, 12:20 p.m. CANCELED (Note: ECU announced it would not travel but hopes to reschedule the game.)

No. 15 West Virginia at North Carolina State, CANCELED (Note: NC State announced Monday that it is suspending classes from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 5 p.m. Sunday.)

No. 18 Central Florida at North Carolina, CANCELED (Note: UNC suspended classes beginning Tuesday evening. UCF said on Twitter it is "unlikely" the game between the Knights and Tar Heels will be rescheduled.)

Marshall at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. (Note: South Carolina canceled classes beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday).

Ohio at Virginia, 4:30 p.m. MOVED (Note: Game has been moved from its original 3:00 start time and will instead be played at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.)

Southern Miss at Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 6:00 p.m.

Norfolk State at Liberty, POSTPONED (Note: This game will now be played Dec. 1.)

North Carolina Central at South Carolina State, POSTPONED (Note: This game will be played on Nov. 24.)

Tennessee State at Hampton, 6 p.m., CANCELED

Charleston Southern at The Citadel, POSTPONED on Saturday in Charleston has been postponed to Nov. 29 — as long as neither has qualified for the FCS playoffs.

