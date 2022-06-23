US swimmer rescued by coach after fainting in pool at world championships

The U.S. coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool.

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Only her quick reaction prevented a tragedy as Andrea Fuentes made a dramatic rescue.

The United States coach knew something was wrong when she saw artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez sink motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine at the world aquatics championships on Wednesday.

The fully clothed Fuentes dived in. She swam to the unresponsive Alvarez, put her arms around her, and lifted her to the water’s surface, where another person helped get her out of the pool.

“It was her best performance ever, she just pushed through her limits and she found them,” Fuentes joked.

She was immediately given medical attention. She was feeling much better on Thursday.

An incredible photo by AFP photographer @oliscarff shows artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes after fainting at #FINABudapest2022.



The US swim team later released a statement saying Alvarez was doing well. pic.twitter.com/wJWJ1Z94V4 — DW Sports (@dw_sports) June 23, 2022

“Anita has been evaluated by medical staff and will continue to be monitored. She is feeling much better and using today to rest,” USA Artistic Swimming told The Associated Press in a statement.

“Watching yesterday’s medical emergency of 2x Olympian Anita Alvarez and subsequent rescue by coach Andrea Fuentes was heartbreaking for our community. She gave an exceptional solo performance and competed brilliantly in four preliminary and three final competitions across six days.”

Alvarez finished seventh in Wednesday’s individual final.

“Whether or not she will swim in the free team final on Friday ... will be determined by Anita and expert medical staff,” USA Artistic Swimming said.

Fuentes also said Alvarez was doing much better in an Instagram post.