GREENBELT, Md. — A group of class-action law firms has filed the largest-to-date lawsuit related to hotel chain Marriott's data breach.

The Daily Record reports that Marriott International Inc. is being sued by 176 plaintiffs from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands in federal court. The world's largest hotel chain confirmed late last year that hackers compiled stolen data from reservation systems used by Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide Inc. for four years.

Marriott said last week that around 383 million guests were affected.

The plaintiffs assert Starwood and Marriott failed to identify the breach and notify those affected in a timely manner. Plaintiffs' attorneys say Marriott should have discovered the breach during its acquisition of Starwood in 2016.

The report didn't include a response from Marriott.