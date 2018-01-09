Cindy McCain tweeted a photo of the extended McCain family shortly after the Washington, D.C., memorial service for Sen. John McCain ended Saturday.

In the photo, Cindy McCain was standing with her hand on her heart next to Bridget, Sidney and Meghan McCain. Jack and Jimmy McCain held a military salute.

Today we lost our hero, our friend, our mentor, our father, our grandfather and our husband. Together we mourn and together we go on. pic.twitter.com/KZZ53fgGza — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 1, 2018

"Today we lost our hero, our friend, our mentor, our father, our grandfather and husband," Cindy McCain wrote in the post. "Together we mourn and together we go on."

The message was posted about an hour after the memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral ended. More than 3,000 family, friends, congressional colleagues and staff, and U.S. and international leaders filled the cathedral for the invitation-only event.

Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush euologized the late senator during the 2 1/2-hour service.

John McCain died Aug. 25. In the days after, Cindy and other family members have seen an outpouring of support across the country during the four days of memorial events in both Arizona and Washington, D.C.

On Sunday, McCain will return to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, for a private funeral and burial at the cemetery there.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM