Christian Eriksen in stable condition after collapsing during Euro 2020 match

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was taken to a hospital Saturday after collapsing on the field during a match at the European Championship, leading to the game being suspended for more than 90 minutes.

Eriksen, 29, fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates formed a shielding wall around him to give him privacy as the medics treated him.

The governing body of European soccer said Eriksen has been stabilized and the Danish soccer federation said he was awake.

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet,” the Danish federation wrote on Twitter.

NBC Sports reported that the game was stopped, and the match suspended by UEFA. Denmark players were seen standing on the field and covering Eriksen while he received treatment from medics. The game resumed play at 8:30 p.m. local time.

The U.S. National Men's soccer team tweeted Saturday, offering their support, writing, "Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen and Denmark."

The stadium announcer asked fans to stay in their seats until further information could be provided.

Eriksen had just played a short pass when he collapsed face-forward onto the field. Other players immediately signaled that they needed help, then medics rushed onto the field. Eriksen was given CPR as his teammates shielded him for privacy, the Associated Press reported.