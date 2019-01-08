Chick-fil-A has moved past In-N-Out burger to be crowned America's favorite fast food restaurant, according to Marketforce's annual customer satisfaction survey.

The 2019 study included 7,600 consumers and surveyed them about their level of satisfaction with their most recent visit to a fast food restaurant and how likely they would be to recommend it to their friends.

While In-N-Out reigned supreme at the top of the burger world with a 73% composite loyalty index score, Chick-fil-A flew past the burger champs with the top overall score of 79%.

Among chicken chains, Chick-fil-A also ranked first for staff friendliness, healthy options, speed of service and value spent.

Zaxby's came in third for chicken chains with 60% customer loyalty, while Raising Cane's was runner-up for chicken chains and overall with 78% loyalty.

In the burger category, In-N-Out was followed by Five Guys with 68% and Culver's close behind at 67%.

It's just the latest accolades for the Atlanta-based fast food chicken chain, which recently claimed the top spot on the American Customer Satisfaction Index for the fourth year in a row.

Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets

Chick-fil-A, Inc.

And a recent report suggested Chick-fil-A could gain more than $1 billion in additional sales by just opening their stores on Sundays.