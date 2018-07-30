The Cheesecake Factory celebrates its "favorite holiday" with half-price cheesecake Monday.

Dine in at any of the company’s 198 U.S. locations to get any slice of cheesecake for half price.

There's a limit of one discounted slice per dine-in guest.

Dine in and get Any Slice, Half Price* on #NationalCheesecakeDay, July 30th!



*Offer valid July 30th, 2018 for dine-in only. Only one slice per guest. Must be present. Offer valid in US including Puerto Rico restaurants. pic.twitter.com/41n9gvIbnl — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 25, 2018

The company also is debuting two new cheesecakes to celebrate the day: Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake and Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake.

Through February, for every slice of the cherry cheesecake sold, the company has pledged to donate 25 cents to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

If you're craving cheesecake and don't have a Cheesecake Factory nearby, check with local restaurants, grocery stores and bakeries to see if they have specials. And here are a few cheesecake deals that ship nationwide. Shipping fees are extra.

Eli’s Cheesecake: In celebration of National Cheesecake Day and the Chicago-based company’s 38th birthday, get 38 percent off online orders of any nine-inch cheesecake with promo code 38CCDAY through noon Friday ET. Order at shop.elicheesecake.com.

Harry & David: Through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, get free shipping on Cheesecake Factory brand cheesecakes at www.harryanddavid.com with coupon code CAKESHIP.

Junior’s Cheesecake: Through Tuesday, the New York-based business says it is offering the “best prices of the season on your favorites like Strawberry Cheesecake” on its website, www.juniorscheesecake.com. While supplies last.

