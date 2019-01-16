A number of celebrities and restaurant owners want to take the Clemson Tigers to dinner.

The offers began popping up on social media after President Donald Trump hosted the college football champions at the White House, where he served them fast food from Wendy’s, Burger King, McDonald’s and Domino's.

Trump said he paid for the meal himself because of the partial government shutdown, which has led to furlough among federal workers, including at the White House.

Otherwise, he joked that first lady Melania Trump and Karen Pence, Vice President Mike Pence’s wife, would have had to make salads for everyone.

However, others around the country were not as amused as the president.

Ayesha Curry, the wife of basketball star Stephen Curry, said she would gladly host the Tigers any day with a “real feast and celebration” at her International Smoke restaurant.

Nick Kokonas, one of Chicago’s most well-known restaurant owners, said he would love to personally host the team and coaches in Chicago “to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be.”

“I’m not joking,” he continued. “Someone let them know what The Alinea Group does. It’ll be worth it.”

Even football legend Michael Strahan publicly invited the team to the New York City studios of Good Morning America to feast on a great meal, where he said he wants to serve them lobster and caviar.

“Whatever you want, we’ll take care of you,” he said in his announcement. “We’re going to give you the proper meal that you deserve because that was one great game, a great accomplishment.”

Strahan said he would pay for the meal himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.