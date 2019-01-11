Capital One's customer service team said Friday morning that a "technical issue" is impacting direct deposits and the ability for some of its customers to even access their accounts.

It's especially bad timing for the outage, with it being a Friday that also happens to be the first of the month, when bills and rent tend to be due.

Many customers posted about their frustration online and tweeted about not seeing their paychecks and needing to pay bills.

"Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience," Capital One's Customer Service Twitter team said.

Capital One has yet to address Friday's issue beyond the tweet from the customer service team.

Earlier this year, Capital One revealed it suffered a massive security breach when a hacker gained access to personal information from around 100 million people in the U.S. and around 6 million in Canada.

RELATED: Capital One data breach: 100 million affected in the US