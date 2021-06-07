Reports: Britney Spears' manager resigns as conservatorship battle heats up

Larry Rudolph, Britney Spears' manager since the mid-1990s, reportedly sent his resignation letter to the singer's co-conservators.

Britney Spears' longtime manager, who says he hasn't spoken to the singer in 2 1/2 years, has resigned, according to multiple reports. It comes as details of the battle over Spears' efforts to free herself of the conservatorship that controls her life and money is becoming more public.

Deadline, which was first to report the news, said it obtained a letter that Larry Rudolph, Spears' manager since the mid-1990s, sent to the singer's co-conservators Monday. That includes Britney's father, Jamie Spears.

“It has been over 2 1/2 years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus,” Rudolph reportedly wrote in the letter, confirmed by NBC News. He added that he also "became aware" that Spears has voiced her intention to "officially retire." However, the letter does not elaborate on how Rudolph got that information since he is not in contact with the singer.

"As you know, I have never been a part of the conservatorship nor its operations, so I am not privy to many of these details," Rudolph continued, according to Deadline. "I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career. And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed."

The battle over Britney Spears' conservatorship took a dramatic turn two weeks ago when the singer spoke in open court for the first time in 13 years, saying she wanted to be freed of it.

She condemned those with power over her, saying she has been forced to perform live shows, compelled to use an intrauterine device for birth control, made to take lithium and other medications against her will, and prevented from getting married or having another child.