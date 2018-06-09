Customers who bought tickets from British Airways in the past few weeks may have had their personal information stolen, the airline said on Thursday.

British Airways said it experienced a data breach, and customers who purchased tickets between August 21 through September 5 on ba.com and the mobile app may have had their personal and financial information stolen. It said no passport or travel details were compromised.

In a statement on Thursday, British Airways said the breach was resolved and its website was working normally.

"We are deeply sorry for the disruption that this criminal activity has caused," the statement said. "We take the protection of our customers’ data very seriously."

Customers who made bookings between 5:58 p.m. ET on August 21 through 4:45 p.m. ET on September 5 should expect to be contacted by British Airways. The airline said it would manage any claims on an individual basis.

It was unclear how many people were affected.

British Airways advised customers to contact their banks or credit card providers and follow their recommended advice.

The airline has notified police and relevant authorities.

