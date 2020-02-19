SACRAMENTO, Calif — A top campaign adviser says Michael Bloomberg would sell the financial data and media company that bears his name if elected U.S. president.

Bloomberg would put Bloomberg LP into a blind trust, and the trustee would sell it, with the proceeds going to Bloomberg's philanthropy.

That stands in contrast to President Donald Trump, who has not fully divested from his business entities or put them in a blind trust. He has continued to make money from his properties, including from frequent excursions to golf courses and resorts bearing his name.

“We want to be 180 degrees apart from Donald Trump around financial conflicts of interest," adviser Tim O'Brien told the Associated Press.

RELATED: 5 burning questions before Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

Bloomberg, whose net worth is an estimated $64 billion according to Forbes, will have an extraordinarily difficult financial portfolio to untangle if elected.

The former New York City mayor is under intense scrutiny for the fact he has spent an estimated $400 million of his own money on his campaign. It's led to accusations from his challengers that he is trying to buy the presidency.

He will have a chance to defend that for the first time when he appears on stage at Wednesday's Democratic debate in Las Vegas.