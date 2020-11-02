A brand of smoothie kits is being recalled because it could be contaminated with listeria.

Blendtopia Products, LLC is recalling 29,078 cases of 7-ounce frozen Blendtopia brand Superfood Smoothie Kits. They were sold nationwide.

The smoothie blends affected include: Blendtopia brand “Glow”, “Detox”, “Energy”, “Immunity” and “Strength” Superfood Smoothie Kits. They have Best By dates of July 2021, October 2021 and November 2021.

The company says there have been no reports of sickness or illness associated with the recall. No other Blendtopia products are affected.

Anyone with these is urged to throw them out or return them to the store.

The CDC says people on dialysis are 50 times more likely to get a Listeria infection. People with cancer and pregnant women are 10 times more likely and adults 65 and older are four times more likely.

