Bill Nye the 'Science Guy' marries journalist Liza Mundy

Bill Nye can now also be known as the "Married Guy."

WASHINGTON — Bill Nye the "Science Guy" is now a married man.

The Emmy-winning TV host tied the knot last month with journalist Liza Mundy at the Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Castle in Washington, D.C., according to PEOPLE Magazine and photos by longtime White House photographer Pete Souza.

Mundy, a former Washington Post reporter, had mentioned Nye's mother in her book about American women who worked as code breakers in World War II. When Nye heard about this, he e-mailed Mundy and their relationship grew from there, PEOPLE reported.

PEOPLE also shared that the wedding was officiated by "Star Trek" star Robert Picardo, who played the doctor on seven seasons of "Star Trek: Voyager."

"The Officiant, who looks somewhat familiar, apparently uttered the words : “Commitment : The Final Frontier,” Picardo tweeted. ⁦

Souza, who was the chief White House photographer during Barack Obama's presidency, captured photos of the festivities.

"Yes it’s true, I’m now officially a wedding photographer," Souza said in an Instagram post. "But I buried the lede: congrats to Bill Nye and Liza Mundy.⁣"