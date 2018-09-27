Big Brother fans who tuned into Wednesday night's finale got to see the latest primetime wedding proposal.

Before the show crowned the champion of its 20th season (spoiler alert: Kaycee Clark was the big winner) they took some time to catch up with previously evicted house guests.

That included Chris "Swaggy C" Williams, who hit it off this season with fellow contestant Bayleigh Amethyst.

While Swaggy has been out of the Big Brother house since early July, Bayleigh has been sequester in the jury house since her eviction.

During Wednesday's finale the two finally got to reunite and Swaggy revealed he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Bayleigh.

"I don't really care about any girl in the world. I want you and only you. And I don't really know what my future holds, but I do know I want you in it," Swaggy declared after getting down on one knee.

After he popped the question, Bayleigh joyfully accepted while jumping up and down.

Host Julie Chen wrapped it all up by declaring "it's official, we have an engagement."

This was actually the second proposal featured on the show this season. Back in September, season 18 competitors Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo got engaged on-air during one of the reality competition's episodes.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA