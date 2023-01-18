x
Nation World

Bank of America warns customers Zelle transactions may be delayed

Some Bank of America customers reported recent Zelle transactions were suddenly "missing" from their accounts on Wednesday.
Credit: AP
The Bank of America logo is seen on a branch office, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

WASHINGTON — Bank of America customers who use the Zelle payment platform may see some recent transactions delayed.

The bank shared a notice to customers in its mobile app on Wednesday, saying some Zelle transactions made between Jan. 14 and Jan. 17 "may be delayed in occurring and posting to accounts as requested." 

Bank of America promised the transfers would be completed as soon as possible and offered an apology.

In response to a request for comment, the banking company said the issue impacting Zelle transactions has been fixed and customers should be seeing the money in the next few hours. 

The notice to customers came as several angry customers shared their issues with Bank of America's customer assistance Twitter account, with some saying the Zelle transfers had "disappeared" from their accounts, pushing their balances into negative territory.  

Zelle confirmed that its transactions "outside of Bank of America are not impacted." 

Downdetector, which tracks online outage reports submitted by users, indicated a spike in issues with Bank of America around 9 a.m. Eastern.

Credit: WCNC Charlotte
Screenshot of the Bank of America app alert

 

