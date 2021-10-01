Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers strong rebuke of riot by Trump supporters, urges support for Biden

In a video released Sunday on Twitter, the actor and former Governor of California compared Wednesday's riot on Capitol Hill to Austria's Night of Broken Glass.

In a powerful video message released on Twitter Sunday by Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor and politician castigated the actions of Trump supporters who rioted on Capitol Hill after Trump's rally at the White House Wednesday.

In the nearly 8 minute video, the former Governor of California compared the unprecedented Capitol Hill rampage by Trump supporters to the Night of Broken Glass in Austria in 1938.

"We need reforms, of course, so that this never ever happens again," Schwarzenegger said, going on to say that the Trump supporters involved in the rioting should be held accountable, calling the moment an "unforgiveable point."

In the video, he called on others to join him in supporting President-elect Joe Biden to create unity.

In the scathing reproach, the former governor said Trump "sought a coup by misleading people with lies."

"President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet," Schwarzenegger said.

At one point in the video Schwarzenegger holds up a large sword, comparing the heating, cooling and pounding that sword makers perform to strengthen metal, to the trials and challenges that a democracy must endure to become stronger.

On Friday, Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter after the social media platform said there was “risk of further incitement of violence” if he was allowed to continue using the service.