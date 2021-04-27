Andrew Brown Jr. shot in the back of the head, independent autopsy results find

Pasquotank County Sheriff Wooten said 'I want answers' after the autopsy results were released, revealing that Brown was shot five times.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Attorneys for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. shared the results of an independent autopsy that was conducted after Brown was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County deputy last week.

The lawyers held a press conference on Tuesday to share the findings, which show that Brown was shot five times after police tried to execute a search warrant at a home in Elizabeth City. One of those bullets was a fatal shot to the back of the head.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said in response to the autopsy results, “I want answers about what happened as much as the public does. The private autopsy released by the family is important and I continue to pray for them during this difficult time. However, a private autopsy is just one piece of the puzzle. The independent investigation being performed by the SBI is crucial and the interviews, forensics, and other evidence they gather will help ensure that justice is accomplished.”

"It was a kill shot to the back of the head," attorney Ben Crump said.

One attorney explained that Brown was shot four times in the right arm. Then, when he tried to drive away, he was shot and killed by a “penetrating bullet wound to the skull.” He died minutes after he was shot in the head, according to autopsy results.

Brown died within minutes after he was shot in the back of the head, according to the independent autopsy.



Attorneys call it an "execution." pic.twitter.com/0gMBoha5mQ — Dan Kennedy 13News Now (@13DanKennedy) April 27, 2021

Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten released this statement Tuesday afternoon on the release of the findings:

“I want answers about what happened as much as the public does. The private autopsy released by the family is important and I continue to pray for them during this difficult time. However, a private autopsy is just one piece of the puzzle. The independent investigation being performed by the SBI is crucial and the interviews, forensics, and other evidence they gather will help ensure that justice is accomplished.”

On Monday, the family and their attorneys were allowed to view 20 seconds of body camera footage that captured the moments when Brown was shot and killed.

After the viewing, attorneys called the incident an "execution." They echoed those same sentiments in Tuesday's news conference.

“We have an execution in Elizabeth City,” attorney Bakari Sellers said. “We demand justice for Andrew Brown and his family.”

“Law enforcement in this country can’t be judge, jury and executioner,” attorney Harry Daniels shared.

Family members also spoke out about the shooting.

Andrew Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee says this autopsy report confirms what he said yesterday, that his father was executed by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Deputy.



Ferebee says he watched deputies shoot at his father while Brown tried to drive away “to save his life.” @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/f3Wc5A8k9D — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) April 27, 2021

As the results were told to the public during the news conference, chants erupted from the crowd, with some community members shouting "Arrest him!" and "No Justice, no peace!"