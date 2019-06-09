MIAMI — An American Airlines mechanic is accused of sabotaging a flight over stalled union contract negotiations.

Citing a criminal complaint affidavit filed in federal court, The Miami Herald reports Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani was arrested Thursday on the sabotage charge and is accused of disabling the flight's navigation system.

The July 17 flight from Miami International Airport to Nassau in the Bahamas was aborted when the tampering caused an error alert.

RELATED: United Airlines crew surprises mom they helped through child’s mid-air meltdown

RELATED: After farewell flight, American Airlines retires its MD-80 fleet

Alani told authorities he didn't want to harm the aircraft or the 150 people aboard, but instead intended to cause a delay or cancellation "in anticipation of obtaining overtime work."

Alani said the monthslong dispute between American Airlines and the 12,000-employee mechanics' union had affected him financially.

In a statement, the airline said it is "taking this matter very seriously."