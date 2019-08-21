FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Six people face charges after being arrested for sexual activity in a public area in Connecticut, according to multiple reports.

Those arrested range in age from 62 to 85, reported the Associated Press.

The crime involved lewd activity in the Grace Richardson conservation area, Fairfield police said.

The CT Post reported the suspects were caught by police who discovered the area was being advertised in an online "City Hookup Guide" as a meet-up spot along with other public locations in the Fairfield area. Police set up surveillance in the area and allegedly witnessed the criminal activity.

The AP reported those arrested face charges from breach of peace to public indecency.

According to the CT Post, at least one of the suspects arrested has been charged before on similar allegations.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM